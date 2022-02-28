Search

28 Feb 2022

New arts troupe in Waterford announces its first poetry meeting date 

New arts troupe in Waterford announces its first poetry meeting date 

New arts troupe in Waterford announces its first poetry meeting date 

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

28 Feb 2022 10:55 AM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A new arts troupe ‘Lismore & West Waterford Arts Group’ (LWWAG) is hosting its first post pandemic poetry evening on Monday March 21 at 7.30 p.m. in the Marine Bar, Pulla, Ring, Dungarvan (http://marinebar.ie/).  

This meeting is open to everyone with an ambition, talent, interest, or curiosity for poetry, and is an example and opportunity for all who love of the genre and wish to share their enthusiasms with other personalities of an equivalent and mutual passion.

As we progress, we shall be looking to identify, nurture and develop opportunities and prospects for all members, whether local or more far flung.  

From the above date onwards LWWAG will hold a live poetry evening in the Marine Bar every third Monday of each month, plus an on-line Zoom meeting on the first Monday of every month. It is hoped this will cater for all who find either one or the other arrangement more comfortable and convenient to themselves, and of course any member can join both. 

Planning permission granted to convert Waterford retail unit to gin distillery

HSE receives planning permission for new oncology unit at Waterford University Hospital

Within the past couple of months, a number of devotees have come together to help develop structure, and plan for the future, and now that we have a fixed venue that is convenient and well known to many around the region, it is hoped all who read this will come along in order to discover and join in as they experience the progression of this troupe from its origins onwards. 

Initially, theses poetry evenings will include readings, discussions and creativity classes for individual members works, as well as offering a focus upon themes, such as ‘What is Poetry?’ ‘Is Poetry the Poor Relative of Prose?’ ‘War Poetry’ ‘Romantic Poetry’ ‘Poetry of Ireland’ and the poetry of different cultures and times and places, plus ‘How to Write Poetry?’ and many, many more areas of consideration.  

Eventually, LWWAG is looking to host festivals (as was done under another guise; pre-pandemic) and arrange for rehearsals and presentation of performance poetry to large and small audiences across a spectrum of locations. 

On a separate occasion the LWWAG will also announce plans for other ambitions which relate to the development of opportunities for painters, sculptors, musicians, theatre, film, script and prose writers, so please also keep your eye on those prospects, and/or register your interest below.  

If any of the above appeals to you then please turn up at the Marine Bar on Monday 21 at 7.30 p.m. for our first Poetry Night launch. You will be most welcome. 

Please let us know about you by contacting us at: 

lismorewestwaterfordarts@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media