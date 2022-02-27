HSE receives planning permission for new oncology unit at Waterford University Hospital
The HSE has received conditional planning permission for the change of use of an office building to an Oncology Unit at Waterford University Hospital.
The application, which was lodged at the end of December 2021, was granted this week by Waterford City and County Council with six conditions.
These include the moving of demolished materials to an authorised facility, the preparation of a waste management plan, and the prevention of spillage or the deposit of clay and rubble on the road - where possible - during the course of the works.
Changes to the existing building will include the construction of treatment bays, isolation rooms, consulting rooms and ancillary accommodation, as well as the construction of new two-storey plant rooms to the rear of the building.
The development will also include cladding, the provision of new windows and doors, and alterations to the adjoining carpark.
All necessary site works are included.
