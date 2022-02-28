Planning permission granted to convert Waterford retail unit to gin distillery
Planning permission has been granted to convert a Waterford retail unit into a gin distillery.
A decision on the application - which was submitted by Dermot O'Brien Building & Civil Engineering Ltd in December 2021 - was made on February 24 2022.
The distillery will span units 10, 11 and 12 at Carrigeen Business Park in Cappoquin, Co Waterford.
Permission is dependent on eight conditions, including the collection and discharge of surface waters to the surface waters sewers, and the internal storage of any materials or wastes associated with the development.
