Waterford Council has opened applications for the 2022 Shop Front Improvement Scheme

Waterford Council has now opened applications for the 2022 Shop Front Improvement Scheme to support city and town centre businesses in improving their shop front aesthetic.

As part of this scheme, Waterford will cover 50% of the costs for successful candidates for shop front refurbishment up to a maximum of €1,000 or €2,000 depending on the works.

This scheme covers businesses in Waterford City centre, Dungarvan town centre, and Tramore town centre.

The scheme is now open and will take applications until the 28th of February 2022 for works to be completed by the 31st of August 2022.

The aim of this scheme is to help all business owners to revitalise their shop fronts and is open to retail, hospitality, offices, etc. to make Waterford City, Dungarvan, and Tramore more attractive places to visit and do business.

Those considering applying under the scheme are encouraged to read the Council’s Shop Front & Signage Guidance Document which gives advice and examples of good practice for presentation of ‘shop fronts’, which includes all ground floor commercial facades.

These guidelines highlight that ‘shopfronts provide the fundamental building block to our public realm and are one of the most important elements in determining the character, quality, and perception of retail streets in the city, towns, and villages.

Shopfronts which are well designed and well maintained make for a more attractive street for the shopper and passer-by.’