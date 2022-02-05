Waterford Council of Trade Unions calls for a study and actions to tackle violence against women

The Waterford Council of Trade Unions has called on the Government to conduct a detailed study of the lives of women.

The study would aim to provide the foundation for an evidence-based campaign to eliminate violence against women, and to ensure the safety of our streets and homes.

Following the recent horrifying murder of Ashling Murphy, public statements were made that a watershed had been reached, and Irish society was committed to eliminating gender-based violence.

The recent reports of attacks on women in public have shown how urgent it is for the State to respond with effective measures and for every member of society to take on the responsibility to act for change.

The Waterford Council of Trade Unions said: “Telling women to accept threat and fear as inevitable aspects of their daily lives, and to find safe places to hide in order to avoid being murdered, is grossly inadequate.

“The Government must commission and carry out a study of the lives and experiences of women, and follow through with robust policies and actions to ensure safety and to tackle violence in all its forms against women”.

The Unions added any study must consider the social structures and institutions that create the breeding ground for misogyny in our society.

"The Department of Justice must do all in its power to bring gender-based violence to trial.

"Confidence in the Justice system is fundamental to the huge step victims take when reporting gender-based violence, from the first phone call to the final Court outcome.

"Currently only 14% of rape cases reported to Gardaí are sent forward for trial, and 90% of rape victims do not report such crimes at all.

"If the Gardaí continue to ignore 999 calls from victims of domestic abuse, like the 3,000 calls they diverted in 2019/2020, the wounds of neglect and abuse will continue to fester.

"As long as the state fails to provide non-ethos based sex education in schools, sexism and misogyny will continue to poison the life of our community.

"The Government must take the lead, display its commitment, must act now and act effectively to bring about a real and lasting change in society, that has safety, respect and trust as its core values."