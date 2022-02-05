Search

05 Feb 2022

Valentine’s programme will bring love to the streets of Waterford next week

Valentine’s programme will bring love to the streets of Waterford next week

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

05 Feb 2022 11:34 AM

Waterford City and County Council’s Art Office is bringing a touch of romance to the streets of Waterford.

A love-filled Valentine’s programme of events has been compiled by Arts Officer, Conor Nolan.

Waterford Airport gets clearance for extension and land purchases

Highlights include the St. Valentines Post Box of Love located at Hanover Street. 

With pre-printed postcards available from Central Library, Waterford Gallery of Art and Garter Lane you can send your love letter to that someone special to let them know you’re thinking of them. 

With the most romantic letters read out on-line and the chance to win special prizes, it’s time to summon your inner muse and write from the heart!

Throughout the week Barbershop workshops will take place in nursing homes throughout the city leading to special in-home concerts.

The weekend ahead of St. Valentine’s Day, Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13, will be filled with amorous tunes as the Campervan of Sound and special guests serenade the crowds in the city centre.

Conor Nolan, Arts Officer, Waterford City and County Council said: “We’ve all been through a tough couple of years and for many it was a time that was spent socially distanced and apart from those special people in our lives.

“Now that things have opened up it’s time to celebrate being able to be together, be it with a parent, partner, spouse or good friend. 

"For those who can’t be together, posting a letter at the Post Box of Love could very well reach them, as selected love requests will be read out online.

“The events planned over the next few days are there to very simply celebrate love and bring a smile to people’s faces.”

The St. Valentine’s Day programme in Waterford is aided by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media through its LLPPS3 programme.

Waterford creatives encouraged to apply to new scheme

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media