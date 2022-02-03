Waterford creatives encouraged to apply to new scheme

The Creative Ireland Programme in Waterford has announced funding for projects that embed creativity in the community.

The annual Creative Waterford Open Call accepts applications from groups, organisations, and individuals.

A collaborative approach that brings creatives and groups together is encouraged.

Application forms can be found on Creative Waterford social media.

The closing date is February 28th at 4 p.m.

The Creative Ireland Programme is a five-year Programme that connects people, creativity, and well-being.

“Creative Communities” is a local authority-led initiative that pioneers and supports local creative projects in areas such as arts, heritage, local history, STEAM, and the creative industries.

Previous projects in Waterford have included partnerships from a variety of creative genres such as theatre, Irish language, visual art, literature and has included projects related to health and well-being, sustainability and migration.

Creative Waterford Coordinator Katherine Collins said:

“Each year our adjudicators are extremely impressed with the quality of applications that are submitted for funding. In this, the final year of the Creative Ireland Programme 2018-2022, we have increased the amount of funding available to individual projects to €8,000 and are looking forward to seeing applications that have a variety of partners and big ambitions to support creative communities.”

This is a competitive Open Call, applicants are encouraged to work through the Creative Waterford Toolkit which gives advice and information on how best to approach devising a project for this or any culture / community application process. Applications are welcomed from February 2nd to 28th.