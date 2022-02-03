Search

03 Feb 2022

Waterford creatives encouraged to apply to new scheme

Waterford creatives encouraged to apply to new scheme

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

03 Feb 2022 11:16 AM

The Creative Ireland Programme in Waterford has announced funding for projects that embed creativity in the community.

The annual Creative Waterford Open Call accepts applications from groups, organisations, and individuals.

Waterford writer nominated for a prestigious award

A collaborative approach that brings creatives and groups together is encouraged.

Application forms can be found on Creative Waterford social media.

The closing date is February 28th at 4 p.m.

The Creative Ireland Programme is a five-year Programme that connects people, creativity, and well-being.

“Creative Communities” is a local authority-led initiative that pioneers and supports local creative projects in areas such as arts, heritage, local history, STEAM, and the creative industries.

Previous projects in Waterford have included partnerships from a variety of creative genres such as theatre, Irish language, visual art, literature and has included projects related to health and well-being, sustainability and migration.

Creative Waterford Coordinator Katherine Collins said:

“Each year our adjudicators are extremely impressed with the quality of applications that are submitted for funding. In this, the final year of the Creative Ireland Programme 2018-2022, we have increased the amount of funding available to individual projects to €8,000 and are looking forward to seeing applications that have a variety of partners and big ambitions to support creative communities.”

This is a competitive Open Call, applicants are encouraged to work through the Creative Waterford Toolkit which gives advice and information on how best to approach devising a project for this or any culture / community application process. Applications are welcomed from February 2nd to 28th.

Waterford hotel is hosting 'Devonshire Day' this Mother's Day

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media