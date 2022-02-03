Waterford writer nominated for a prestigious award

Waterford writer Megan Nolan is nominated for the 2022 Dublin Literary award.

The Dublin Literary Award prize of €100,000 is awarded to the author of the winning book and remains unique in its coverage of international fiction.

Books are nominated by invited public libraries in cities throughout the world.

A panel of distinguished international judges then narrow the titles down to a shortlist of 10, to be announced in March, with the overall winner to be named in Dublin on May 19th.

Waterford Libraries were delighted to nominate Acts of Desperation by Megan Nolan.

The striking debut novel from a young Irish author is impressive not just for its raw and unshrinking look at the cruelties and degradations of a destructive love affair, but also for the confident and mature adroitness of the author. This novel was praised and discussed in our libraries during 2021 – an exciting and original new voice for Irish fiction.

Four novels from Ireland are among the 79 books nominated by libraries around the world for the 2022 Dublin Literary Award, sponsored by Dublin City Council.

The Irish titles nominated are:

Here is the Beehive by Sarah Crossan, published by Bloomsbury Circus and nominated by Tartu Public Library, Estonia

The Art of Falling by Danielle McLaughlin, published by John Murray and nominated by Cork City Libraries, Ireland

Acts of Desperation by Megan Nolan, published by Jonathan Cape and nominated by Waterford City and County Libraries, Ireland and Chicago Public Library, USA

Strange Flowers by Donal Ryan, published by Doubleday and nominated by Limerick Libraries, Ireland

The nominations include 30 novels in translation, spanning 19 languages, with works nominated by 94 libraries from 40 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, the US & Canada, South America and Australia & New Zealand.16 of the nominations are debut novels.