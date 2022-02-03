Waterford hotel is hosting 'Devonshire Day' this Mother's Day

Devonshire Cream Tea will be served for ‘Devonshire Day’ this year on Mother’s Day Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Lismore Castle in County Waterford.

Guests to the castle on the day can take a unique opportunity to enjoy afternoon tea in the Pugin Room, enjoy a talk on the history of Lismore Castle and experience a preview tour of Lismore Castle’s spring gardens.

Devonshire Day is now a tradition at the Castle; guests are served Devonshire Cream Tea under the guidance of the Duke of Devonshire’s Butler and are then offered a guided tour of the Castle gardens by the Head Gardener – the event is a once a year occasion and not on offer generally to visitors. It has not taken place for the last 2 years due to the Pandemic.

Devonshire Day is a fundraiser organised by the ‘Immrama Festival of Travel Writing’ committee and a ‘boutique’ Immrama Festival will take place June 2022 for the first time since 2019. The use of the castle and the gardens for this fundraiser is by kind permission of the owner of Lismore Castle, Lord and Lady Burlington.

Tea and tours take place at 11.30 a.m., 12.40 p.m., 1.50 p.m., 3.00 p.m. and 4.10 p.m. Entrance is by ticket only. Tickets are available online and can be booked through the Immrama website, www.Lismore-Immrama.com or by contacting Donal on 085 8628445. Tickets cost €27.55 including the booking fee.