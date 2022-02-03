Search

03 Feb 2022

Waterford schools are encouraged to apply for free growing kits with The Big Grow

Waterford schools are encouraged to apply for free growing kits with The Big Grow

Clodagh Nagle

03 Feb 2022 10:54 AM

Today kicks off the eleventh year of The Big Grow, a campaign started by innocent and GIY to get kids growing their own veg at school and helping thousands of schools to get free growing resources.

The Big Grow has so far helped 1.6 million children to start growing their own veg, and this year 50,000 children in Ireland will have an opportunity to learn how to grow food in their classrooms. 

GIY and innocent aim to get 50,000 children growing their own food in classrooms across the country this spring with The Big Grow. 
 
Primary school teachers nationwide can now sign up for a free food growing kit for their students at here.

Kits come with three packs of different seeds including mixed salad, peas, and radish along with enough compost, growing cups, instructions, and fun lesson plans for the entire class. 
 
Launching the 2022 initiative founder of GIY Michael Kelly said: “Getting involved with ‘The Big Grow’ is a brilliant opportunity and often for many children it is their introduction to growing food.

"It is a life skill that we now know after 11 years of this initiative stays with many children as they have gone on to create gardening clubs at school and even outside of school in their local community.

"Each year it is one of the most popular initiatives that we run at GIY and we hope that 2022 will be no different so we’re encouraging all teachers to get their class registered as soon as possible!.” 
 
Each school taking part in The Big Grow will be encouraged to share their growing experiences online in order to be in with a chance of being crowned The Big Grow Champions of 2022 and be awarded the fantastic prize of a school garden revamp.

Teachers will also be provided with a resource pack to assist them in guiding their budding growers through the process with lesson plans, growing activities, growth charts, quizzes and more.

The guide also includes radish, pea and mixed salad recipes so that the children can enjoy the complete ‘plot to plate' experience. 

Registration is still open while stocks last, and kits will be delivered to schools in the first week of March 2022

