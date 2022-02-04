Want to take part in Waterford's St Patrick's Day parade? Applications now open
Do you want to take part in this years St Patrick's Day parade?
Waterford City and County Council and EveryEvent are inviting applications from community groups, sports clubs, charities and businesses, large and small, to take part in this years St Patrick's Day Parade.
#Waterford City and County Council and EveryEvent are inviting applications from community groups, sports clubs, charities and businesses, large and small, to take part in the parade https://t.co/eiMdKaNVEx#StPatricksDay2022 #StPatricksDay #WhereStPatricksDayBegan pic.twitter.com/QQCovweGS9— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) February 4, 2022
You can find the application form here
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.