03 Feb 2022

Waterford-based woman appointed as Head of Operations with RE/MAX Ireland Group

Clodagh Nagle

03 Feb 2022 11:35 AM

Waterford-based finance professional, Amber Young QFA, has joined the RE/MAX Ireland Group as Head of Operations. 

The appointment was announced today by Paul Gartlan FIPAV, Regional Director of RE/MAX Ireland.

A University College Dublin graduate, with a post-graduate diploma in financial analysis and advisory, Amber Young has worked for twelve years in the financial sector.

She was most recently with Loanitt, an online finance intermediary, as Head of Mortgage Product and Customer Advisory. 

Previously, Young spent five years with KBC Bank Waterford, where, as Hub Manager and Business Development Manager, she successfully established KBC Bank in the South East region, driving customer acquisition and product sales.

A similar role with Bank of Ireland for five years prior to that saw Amber Young awarded for achieving the highest revenues in the South East, consistently exceeding mortgage, loans, life assurance and pension targets.

With the independent real estate group, the financial advisor will deliver sales and marketing supports to the regional RE/MAX offices, including financial and property market analysis and advice, as well as customer data and customised sales tools.

RE/MAX estate agents operate in Dublin, Kildare, Carlow, Waterford, Limerick, Roscommon and Galway.  They provide mainly residential property services, including free property appraisals and advice, with commercial property and auctioneering services from some local agents.

The group is actively recruiting new and existing real estate businesses to join the brand, as it invests further in shared technology and business development supports that, essentially allow local agents to focus on customers’ needs.

RE/MAX is found in more than 100 countries around the world, with 120,000 independently-owned real estate agencies, marking an international presence greater than any other.

