Trial begins for the murder of Waterford fisherman

A young man who has lived in Laois is going on trial accused of murdering a fisherman in Waterford when he was a teenager.
Dean Kerrie, aged 20, with an address in Portarlington in Co Laois is charged with murdering 25-year-old Jack Power at Shanakiel, Dunmore East, Co Waterford on July 26, 2018.
Mr Kerrie was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today, February 2.
When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, he replied: “Not guilty”.
A jury of nine men and three women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin on Thursday morning, February 3 before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and is expected to take two weeks.
