01 Feb 2022

Waterford people invited to attend World Wetlands Day in Tramore

Waterford people invited to attend World Wetlands Day in Tramore

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

01 Feb 2022 12:49 PM

Waterford has a wide range of accessible wetlands including two Ramsar sites-Dungarvan Harbour and Tramore Bay which attract 1000s of wintering birdlife and provide much loved walkways for all ages.

People are invited to attend Come along on Saturday, February 5 at 12 noon for a guided walk along the wonderful saltmarsh, mudflats, and dunes to mark World Wetlands Day.

February 2 marks the date of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands signed in Ramsar, Iran in 1971.

Well-known nature enthusiasts Andrew Cox and Denis Cullen of the Irish Wildlife Trust and Karin Dubsky and Brian Jacob of Coastwatch will explain the value of these wetland habitats and the threats from climate change and invasive species. 

The meeting point is at the car park along the shingle ridge leading to the dunes at 12 noon.

This event is being organized by Coastwatch and Waterford City& County Council as part of the Irish Ramsar Committee’s celebration of World Wetlands Day.

Local News

