Waterford musicians encouraged to apply for Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme 2022

Waterford musicians and performers have been encouraged to apply to the 2022 strand of the MEBAS (Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme)

With €4m allocated for MEBAS 2022 to support those operating in the music sector, the scheme is devised to further support performers and individuals in the music business that have been impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions.

Self-employed performers, sole traders and businesses in the music industry with turnovers of €15,000 and over will be able to apply for grants of between €1,500 and €12,500 and performers such as musicians, singers, DJs, lighting and sound crew, audio equipment suppliers etc. will also be eligible to apply.

The scheme will operate in a similar manner to CRSS (Covid Restrictions Support Scheme) by providing grants of up to the value of 15% of the average monthly VAT-exclusive turnover prior to the pandemic.

To be eligible, individuals/sole traders will need to demonstrate that their 2021 turnover was no more than 40% of their average turnover prior to the pandemic.

The aim of this scheme is to make a contribution to the overheads of self-employed people and sole traders in the music industry who have been significantly negatively affected by COVID-19.

Kieran Kehoe, Director of Services with Waterford City and County Council welcomed the provision of supports and encouraged those in the music sector to apply before the closing date, February 17th, 2022.

“Those operating within the music sector have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19. While many of these self-employed performers may not have qualified for other business supports, this grant, paid for six months will no doubt support those performers, musicians and entertainers as restrictions lift and the industry returns to its pre-pandemic levels.”

Conor Nolan, Arts Officer, Waterford City and County Council added, “While, thankfully, we are moving beyond the restrictions that put paid to the music and entertainment sectors in the last two years, this grant will be invaluable to entertainers whose livelihoods were put on hold.”

“The MEBAS grant will benefit any performer whose turnover was severely impacted last year and provide some assistance with costs as the industry prepares to reopen fully after a long hiatus.”

In 2022, the Minister has made €50m available to support live entertainment. The following funding schemes have been provided to date:

€5m LPSS 2 – Pantomime scheme

€20m LPSS 3 – Scheme to cover December/January cancellations

€5m Local Live Performance Support Scheme (LLPSS)

€4m Music and Entertainment Support Scheme (MEBAS)

€5m (capital) Commercial Entertainment Capital Grant Scheme (CECGS)

€1m St. Patricks Festival