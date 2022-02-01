Department of Public Health Staff recognised with HSE Excellence Award

The staff of the Department of Public Health, HSE South East were presented with a HSE Excellence Award by Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Colm Henry.

The awards, now in their 6th year, recognise the work and special projects carried out by HSE staff across the country.

This particular award today was accepted by Dr. Carmel Mullaney, Director of Public Health, HSE South East, on behalf of staff across the region, comes as restrictions are being lifted.

Dr. Carmel Mullaney, Director of Public Health, said: “It’s a great honour to have our work recognised.

"It has been a very challenging time, as we worked with a constantly changing situation and evolving disease.

"We had to innovate and change as the pandemic progressed, to continue to provide services much needed by the public.

"Notwithstanding the pain, suffering and grief some people went through, our team worked to protect the health of our communities from Tallow to Dunmore East and across the south east."

"Many members of the HSE were re-deployed to support the work of the Department of Public Health as case numbers rose and the work of contact tracing and managing outbreaks of Covid-19 increased daily. Dr. Mullaney went on to say; “This award is shared by us in Public Health with the personnel and other agencies across the South East who we worked with closely during this difficult time, thank you for your hard work.” she added.

HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said it was an 'honour' to present the HSE Excellence Award to all staff of Public Health departments across the country.

"Hundreds of hard-working staff in every region, including doctors, nurses, surveillance teams, contact tracers and administrative staff, have played a unique role throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Many lives have been saved through their tireless efforts in outbreak management and control, the tracking and tracing of the disease, and breaking and preventing numerous chains of transmission in the community." added Dr Henry.