31 Jan 2022

West Waterford Festival of Food to return in June

Clodagh Nagle

31 Jan 2022 1:06 PM

The 13th annual West Waterford Festival of Food is to take place from 10-12 June 2022.

The new date for 2022 is to allow time following the upheaval over the past two years for West Waterford’s producers, chefs, suppliers, growers and brewers to prepare for one of Ireland’s biggest foodie festivals. 

The event normally takes place in April.

West Waterford Festival of Food CEO Maeve Quill is 'delighted' to announce that West Waterford Festival of Food will return in 2022, having been sadly missed from our calendars over the past two years.

"This three-day foodie paradise is incredibly close to the hearts of all those involved, the local West Waterford area, and of course the wider foodie community." added Ms Quill.

She said: "To ensure we put on a Festival that is a real showcase event, we wanted to allow all those involved the time to prepare following a turbulent two years. For visitors, June will be a better and safer time of the year for dining events, as it allows us more outside dining opportunities and for our amazing suppliers and other stakeholders, the new date will allow them time and space to resolve any staffing or business issues that they may have."

“Waterford has a strong culinary reputation, having been named the winner of Foodie Destinations back in 2019. It is incredible news that we can once again shine a spotlight on the food from West Waterford, and the amazing culinary talent that we have.”

The 2022 West Waterford Festival of Food is supported by Waterford City and County Council, Waterford Local Enterprise Office and LEADER Partnership.

“Through our funders, sponsors, producers, chefs, makers, supporters, venue hosts, friends, volunteers and of course, the visitors, West Waterford Festival of Food is made possible,” added Maeve. “We can’t wait to launch this year’s programme, which will be full of free and ticketed events and invite everyone to visit us from 10-12 June to indulge in the region’s best food, drink and live entertainment.”

