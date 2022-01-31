ALERT: Water supply may be disrupted in Waterford area amid power outage

Irish Water has advised that a power outage may cause supply disruptions to Knockacronaun and surrounding areas in Co. Waterford.
Works are scheduled to take place from 9:30 am until 6 pm on 2 February.
Irish Water said supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.
