01 Feb 2022

Waterford woman wins National Leadership Award

Offaly woman wins National Leadership Award

01 Feb 2022 11:35 AM

A Waterford woman has won a top National Leadership Award.

Emma Kate O'Dwyer from Waterford was recognised by Macra Agricultural Skillnet as an outstanding young leader at the 2021 ABP National Leadership Awards which took place last Thursday over Zoom.

A member of Ferbane/Banagher Macra and Chairperson of Offaly Macra, Sarah was one of three women recognised at the Awards. The other winners were Sarah Kelly from Offaly and Caroline O'Keefe from Cork.

The purpose of the competition is to promote young leaders and acknowledge the volunteers in Macra and the massive amount of work they put into developing their local communities.

 “Every year we recognise leadership qualities in our members who have shown outstanding leadership. This year we have six finalists who exemplify all that is truly brilliant about our members. The ABP National Leadership Awards are a celebration of our members and the hard work and effort they put in. We are fortunate to have such great people at all levels of our organisation” Macra na Feirme National President John Keane said.

The final was hosted by Matt O’Keeffe, editor of Irish Farmers Monthly and Past President of Macra na Feirme with special guest speaker Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD.

