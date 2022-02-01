Waterford Institute of Technology 'relaunches' flagship Arts degree

The School of Humanities at Waterford Institute of Technology has announced its 'flagship' Arts degree has been relaunched as a joint honours degree.

Students starting on the three-year level 8 degree from September 2022 will specialise in two subjects and graduate with a joint honours degree.

Course leader, Erin McNamara Cullen said thee new structure gives Arts students the space to make more informed decisions.

"Students will spend first year getting familiar with three subjects before deciding on their two main areas of study.

"In common with many Arts degrees across the country, a joint honours degree means students will graduate having specialised in two subject areas. This opens up more opportunities as they move into the world of work or further study.” she added.

Applicants to WD200 on the CAO will choose three subjects they wish to study in first year.

One subject per subject group can be chosen, these include: English, Spanish (Beginners), or Spanish (post Leaving Cert); French, Law or Religious Studies; Irish or Sociology; and Psychology or Theatre Studies.

Options such as Law and Psychology provide an additional pathway for students who wish to work in these popular areas.

As well as Beginners Spanish, Spanish at post-Leaving Certificate level will be offered for the first time, allowing students to continue their study from school, alongside French and Irish.

Students who opt for the one-year study abroad option extend their three-year honours Arts degree to four years and are awarded the academic qualification BA (Hons) International.

McNamara Cullen urges prospective students, career guidance counsellors, teachers, parents and guardians, as well as mature students, to get in touch.

“We pride ourselves on being accessible to our students, helping them to maximise on their college experience and to take advantage of the time they spend with us. Lecturers from across the Arts degree involve students in innovative teaching and learning experiences to bring their disciplines to life.”

It is increasingly recognised that the skills developed during an Arts degree make Arts graduates attractive to employers who value their resilience, ability to problem solve, effective communication skills, ability to work in teams and to self-manage; all of these are critical skills for success in a modern workplace,” she adds.