Penalty for illegal parking in Waterford will double from today

From today, February 1, 2022, fixed charge penalty for illegal parking on footpaths, cycle tracks & bus lanes will be €80.
Waterford City and County Council said illegal parking in Waterford forces vulnerable pedestrians out onto the road and #yclists out into mainstream traffic.
This causes an increased risk of accidents
From 1 Feb fixed charge penalty for illegal parking on footpaths, cycle tracks & bus lane will be €80.— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) January 11, 2022
Illegal parking in #Waterford forces vulnerable #pedestrians out onto the road and #cyclists out into mainstream traffic therefore increased #risk of accidents@LocalGovIre pic.twitter.com/OHY5KBL78r
