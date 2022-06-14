Search

15 Jun 2022

Petrol and diesel charges reach record highs after two week surge

Petrol and diesel charges reach record highs after two week surge

The average price of petrol is now €2.13 per litre while diesel comes in at €2.05 a litre

Reporter:

David Power

14 Jun 2022 12:53 PM

Soaring fuel costs have led to record-high charges at pumps with diesel and petrol prices rising by 11c and 22c a litre respectively in the past fortnight alone.

The average price of petrol is now €2.13 per litre while diesel comes in at €2.05 a litre, a 45% increase on diesel prices for last year. 

It will now cost €750 more this year to fill a petrol car than the annual fuel cost last year, according to the latest survey from AA Ireland.

Tax on each litre of petrol comes in at 104.64c and 92.24c per litre of diesel. This is made of up VAT, excise and a national oil reserves agency (NORA) tax. 

Because of the rising costs, the AA Roadwatch survey found 1 in 10 have switched their mode of transport to walking instead of driving and 9% have started using public transport.

When asked what would help rising costs, 37% of respondents said they want to see a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT), 1 in 5 want to see carbon tax reduced, 3 in 10 want further cuts to excise duty, while 23% of respondents want all tax removed from fuel. 

35% of respondents want a temporary price cap introduced, 23% want more incentives for purchasing electric vehicles while 23% want proper alternative options such as public transport.

The survey exposed how high fuel costs are affecting people’s daily lives; 42% said what the spend on their weekly food shop has been affected and 49% said the costs have forced them to cut out fun or pleasurable activities with their family.

Opinions on improving older people's quality of life sought by Waterford action group

WATERFORD WEATHER: Bright and sunny spells to continue throughout the day

When asked if they will ‘staycation’ this year, 3 in 10 said they are less likely to holiday in Ireland, while 18% will holiday abroad instead. 

The survey results come as petrol prices have increased by 11.5% in the last 2 weeks, up from an average of €1.91 per litre to €2.13.

This is 41% more expensive than last year and 66% more expensive than two years ago. Diesel is now 45% more expensive than last year, jumping from €1.41 per litre to €2.05 per litre.

Figures from the AA show it now costs the average motorist €750 more than last year to fill their petrol car for the year, with the average diesel driver now spending €640 more per year compared to 2021.

“We are reaching very worrying levels in terms of fuel costs and the survey shows that these fuel costs are affecting other areas of family life, such as food shopping and family activities,” said AA Ireland spokesperson, Anna Cullen.

“Where people can, they should use public transport, walk and cycle, but this isn’t always possible in rural areas, where public transport options can be limited,” Ms Cullen said. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media