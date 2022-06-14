WATERFORD WEATHER: Bright and sunny spells to continue throughout the day
Today will be largely dry with occasional bright or sunny spells. Any light showers will be isolated. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a light south to southwest breeze.
Tonight will continue mostly dry with clear spells and any showers will be light and isolated. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with light southerly or variable breezes allowing localised mist and fog patches to develop.
Most of the country will be dry today with plenty of cloud & occasional sunny intervals ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 14, 2022
Possibility of rain or drizzle affecting some western & northern coastal counties at times ️
Highs of 16°C to 19°C in moderate southwest breezes, fresh on Atlantic coasts ️ pic.twitter.com/m6JQ8CAtt8
Pollen Forecast
Very high on Tuesday and Wednesday.
