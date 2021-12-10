Someone in Waterford is €500,000 richer after afternoon Lotto draw

A Daily Million player in Waterford got their weekend off to an incredible start after scooping the top prize of €500,000 in Friday afternoon's 2pm Daily Million Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Tuesday, December 7 at Veale’s Supermarket in Lemybrien, Co. Waterford.

The winning numbers for Friday's 2pm Daily Million Plus draw were: 07, 14, 26, 27, 31, 33 and the bonus was 06.

The Waterford winner is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

In the main Daily Million draw at 2pm today, a player in Dublin matched five numbers and the bonus to win a cool €10,000 after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket today at The Village on the Enniskerry Road in Stepaside, Co. Dublin.

The Dublin winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and check www.lottery.ie for details of their nearest An Post Prize Claim Centre where prizes up to €14,999 can be claimed. Alternatively, they can contact the National Lottery prize claims team for details.

The winning numbers for today’s 2pm Daily Million draw were: 05, 07, 17, 18, 23, 25 and the bonus was 32.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.