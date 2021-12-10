ALERT: Planned power outage may disrupt water services in Waterford area

A planned power outage may cause supply disruptions to Lyranearla and surrounding areas in County Waterford.
Works are scheduled to take place from 9:30am until 5pm on December 16, 2021.
Irish Water recommends that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
#IWWaterford: A planned power outage may affect supply to Lyranearla and surrounds from 9:30am until 5pm on 16 December. Please see: https://t.co/2ZiAYIeVET for more— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) December 10, 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.