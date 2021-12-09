Waterford town selected for funding to revitalise the town centre

Heather Humphreys TD has announced €2.6 million in funding to deliver the first-ever 'Town Centre First Plans', which will be key to tackling dereliction and revitalising town centres.

Each local authority will be provided with €100,000 to support the development of its own unique master plan.

Portlaw in County Waterford is one of the Irish towns selected and will avail of the benefits of the initiative.

The focus will be on the town centre and immediate surroundings. Each Plan will set out specific actions and interventions and help unlock national funding streams.

Each local authority will work closely with local community groups, retailers, and the other members of the Town Teams in devising and delivering on the objectives of their respective master plans.

Minister Humphreys said she was 'really pleased' to announce the first-ever Town Centre First Plans as part of a €2.6 million investment for Rural Ireland.

"Each local authority has put forward one of their towns which will receive €100,000 from my Department to develop its own unique master plan.

“This is about delivering on the objectives of ‘Our Rural Future’ and ensuring our towns have the right plan in place to tackle the issues of dereliction, vacant properties, and above all, to become better places to live, work and run a business.

“The development of these 26 Plans will feed into the Government’s overall Town Centre First Policy, which will be launched in the coming weeks." she added.

The Plans will also be central to addressing vacancy and dereliction in these locations and €100,000 will be available to each town.

Towns for this first phase were selected based on submissions received from the Local Authorities.