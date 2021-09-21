Search

21/09/2021

Disadvantaged Waterford students urged to apply for 1916 funding bursary

Waterford IT main campus

Reporter:

David Power

New part-time and full-time Waterford IT students from disadvantaged backgrounds have been invited to apply for the 1916 Bursary if they meet eligibility criteria

Students have until mid-October to apply for the 1916 Bursary Fund, for first years (who are first time entrants to third level education).

The bursary, which is designed to support students who are most economically disadvantaged and who are from communities significantly underrepresented in higher education, has been expanded for the 2021/22 academic year. This year there are three tiers of bursaries available.

The 1916 Bursary is a nationwide bursary scheme, awarded through regional clusters. The bursaries WIT students can apply for are available between five colleges (including WIT) which make up the 1916 Bursary Fund: South Cluster SOAR Project.

Robin Croke from WIT’s Access Office says the additional funding is welcome.

“This year the number of students the bursary supports has been expanded substantially. Each year the bursary supports 35 students to the tune of €5,000 each a year. An additional 29 students will receive €2,000 per year of study, and a further number of students will benefit from a once-off payment of €1,500,” he said.

The 1916 Bursary Fund is open to first time, new entrants pursuing an undergraduate course and progressing to higher education for the first time in the 2021-2022 academic year.

He adds that all the details are available on the WIT website, as well as the link to the application form, eligibility criteria, application dates, terms and conditions as well as a wide range of FAQs for potential applicants.

Tier 1 Bursaries: 35 students in the South Cluster will receive €5,000 per year for the normal duration of an undergraduate programme and up to a maximum of six years for a part-time programme. The bursary will also be paid if the awardee progresses to postgraduate study. 
Tier 2 Bursaries: 29 students in the South Cluster will receive €2,000 per year for the normal duration of an undergraduate programme and up to a maximum of six years for a part-time programme. The bursary will also be paid if the awardee progresses to postgraduate study.
Tier 3 Bursaries: A number of students in the South Cluster will receive a once-off bursary of €1,500 for the 2021/2022 academic year only.
The bursary was established by the Department of Education and Skills to encourage participation and success by students who are most economically disadvantaged and who are from communities significantly underrepresented in higher education.
Email 1916BursaryQueries@ soarforaccess.ie with queries.

See www.wit.ie/1916-bursary for full details. The 1916 Bursary Fund closes for applications at 5pm on Friday, 15 October 2021.

