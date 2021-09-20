Search

20/09/2021

Plans to convert historic Waterford building into guesthouse refused

Mary McFadden

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Plans to convert a historic Waterford building into a guesthouse have been refused by the local authority. 

An application was submitted in March this year to Waterford City and County Council for the change of use of the Tannery Building on Quay Street in Dungarvan. 

Further information was requested in April and received in August, with a decision on the application due today September 20th. 

The plans proposed a change of use of the existing ground floor restaurant function room, kitchen and laundry room to ensuite bedroom overnight guest accommodation, reception area, staff area, laundry room and storage room.  

If permission had been granted, the first, second and third floors would all have been converted from restaurant space and apartments to ensuite bedroom overnight guest accommmodation. 

The proposed development included the construction of a passenger lift to serve the upper floors, which would have been located externally on the existing structure. 

It was intended that existing asbestos sheeting over the first floor restaurant dining area would have been removed and replaced. 

The building is listed as a protected structure. 

