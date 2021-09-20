Significant funding granted for Waterford's 'City of Light' illumination project

Waterford has received funding of €539,275 for twenty-one illumination installations across the city as part of its 'City of Light' project, it has been confirmed.

The proposed lighting scheme includes permanent lighting which will showcase the city walls and iconic buildings; programmable lighting which can be used to celebrate festivals/events, and which can change throughout the evening.

The lighting trail will connect many of the locations under the Outdoor Dining Scheme and will increase feelings of safety as visitors navigate the city at night.

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has welcomed the news that Waterford city has been successful under the Fáilte Ireland’s Urban Animation Investment Scheme.

The scheme which is funded by the Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport, Gaeltacht and Media is focused on the development of public art, light installations and performance spaces in urban centres.

Senator Cummins said: “I’m delighted to have worked closely with the team at Waterford city and County Council to progress this application. The successful announcement today is testament to the hard-working teams we have at WCCC who worked collaboratively to develop the concept of making Waterford an iconic 'City of Light'”

“Waterford City will become an iconic ‘City of Light’ highlighting Waterford’s special character as Ireland’s oldest city and a city that retains a significant element of Viking and Norman walls and an exciting built heritage," Senator Cummins said.

"Historic buildings are increasingly jostling for space and acknowledgment in urban centres and this successful application will ensure that our best assets are showcased amongst visitors and locals alike," he said.

Announcing the projects, Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport, Gaeltacht and Media, Catherine Martin T.D. said: “The projects allocated funding through Fáilte Ireland’s Urban Animation Capital Investment Scheme will help re-invigorate these urban areas and increase their tourism appeal.

"This is important in attracting visitors to our towns and cities and increasing dwell time to support local tourism and hospitality businesses and jobs. It is also important to note that these projects will be sustainable and in line with environmental best practice. This funding announcement further strengthens the regions".

Senator Cummins concluded by saying “the development of twenty-one illumination installations across Waterford City is an exciting development and will connect our city’s four distinct zones – the Viking Triangle, Cultural Quarter, Retail Spine and Apple Market. I look forward to Waterford City and County progressing these works in a timely fashion.