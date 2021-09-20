Diversions in place for roadworks in Waterford

Some traffic delays can be expected in Waterford on Monday due to road works at a number of locations in the county.
The L7091 road will be closed at Ballinacurra, Rathgormack from September 20 to 22 to facilitate road surfacing works.
Traffic diversions will be in place over those days.
A stop/go traffic system will also be in operation on the R671 road at Millstreet today, September 20 to facilitate road resurfacing works.
Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.
