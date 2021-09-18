Search

18/09/2021

50k road diversion in Waterford being considered

50k road diversion in Waterford being considered

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Waterford City & County Council say they may have 'no choice' but to close an entire section of the N25 for two days - which would result in a complete bypass of Dungarvan for motorists.

The potential 50km diversion is being considered from October 5th-6th, in order to facilitate works on a failing pavement near Youghal Bridge, the 1km area in need of works is from east of Youghal bridge to Tinnock Cross.

Speaking at this month's Dungarvan / Lismore District Council meeting, Senior Engineer for Roads, Mr. Gabriel Hynes, said the road on the water side of the bridge will be closed for road resurfacing.

"The N25 will be closed. We're saying a period of two days - which means we'll have to divert at Rincrew Roundabout, to Tallow, to the N72, and we'll be diverting Dungarvan as well. The road just on the waterside of the Youghal main bridge will be closed for a period of two days to facilitate road resurfacing works."

Mr. Hynes says the Council has no other option but to close the road.

"The pavement is failing there, and as previously advised, there isn't a hard shoulder - and it leaves us no option but to close. We're taking submissions on that, but I'm just advising people at this time, of our intention to close the N25 for two days."

East Bound Motorists will be asked to turn onto the R634 from Rincrew Roundabout to Tallow, then onto the N72 toward Lismore, onto Cappoquin and then the N25 to Dungarvan at Tarrs Bridge while West Bound Motorists from Dungarvan, will have to turn right onto the N72 at Tarrs Bridge to Cappoquin, going through Lismore and then moving onto the R634 through Tallow towards the Rincrew roundabout.

The Ardsallagh junction will be opened to local traffic. Considerations will be made for school traffic.

Mr. Hynes acknowledged that the diversion is 'significant'. Submissions must be made in writing to Director of Services, Roads, Water and Environment, Waterford City and County Council, City Hall, The Mall, Waterford, by 4.00 pm tomorrow.

'Extremely common' - Do you know what HPV is and that it can cause cancer?

Ireland's first pilot nightclub is finally opening its doors

Coffee consumption jumps during lockdown as Irish tastes change

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media