450 page medieval book of Waterford history digitised

A book hundreds of years old chronicling Waterford's history has been digitised.

That's thanks to the Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies, which collaborated with Waterford Treasures to ensure all 450 pages of the Waterford Great Parchment Book are available to read online.

According to Waterford Treasures, the book tells the story of the city between the years 1356 and 1649 and ends abruptly with the notorious Oliver Cromwell at the gates.

The book will be featured during the Great Calligraphy Festival in an interactive gallery called 'Turning the Page', where the book and its translations can be browsed by the general public.

Rosemary Ryan of Waterford Treasures said, "[It's] a unique source for how a great medieval city operated in the Middle Ages. Thanks to funding by Creative Ireland/Waterford we can now explore its content and actual production. Who actually were the guys who did the writing? Since they couldn’t buy online or in the stationery shop how did they get their ink and quills and vellum?"

The festival will be online and in-person. World famous calligrapher, Denis Brown, will host videos and tutorials and will teach how to write in the same Gothic script used in the Parchment Book.