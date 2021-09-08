Over €500,00 funding announced for outdoor dining in Waterford

Over €500,000 funding has been confirmed for new outdoor dining infrastructure in two locations in Waterford under part two of the Fáilte Ireland Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme.

Green Party TD for Waterford Marc Ó Cathasaigh welcomed the announcement of the funding which will benefit Dungarvan and the Waterford City Trail.

The funding which will deliver €151,774 to Grattan Square in Dungarvan and €354,919 to the Waterford City Trail, taking in Bailey’s New Street to O’Connell Street/John Street, was announced by Minister for Tourism, Catherine Martin TD.

"It will be used to create a weather proof solution to facilitate year-round outdoor dining areas," deputy Ó Cathasaigh said. Fáilte Ireland’s Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme opened for applications in March 2021 and comprises two parts.

Today’s announcement relates to Part Two of the Scheme.

"This is very welcome funding for the city and Dungarvan as it will help extend the tourism season in both areas as well as providing year-round, safe outdoor dining options for locals. During the pandemic, outdoor dining became the norm due to public health restrictions and it played a significant role in sustaining local businesses. It is now a year-round option for the hospitality sector and we need to support businesses in facilitating this," Deputy Ó Cathasaigh said.

"The first part of this scheme provided individual businesses with grants of up to €4,000 towards developing their outdoor seating areas. This round of funding will be used in areas where a collective of businesses will avail of the facilities – similar to schemes we are used to seeing in other European cities.

"It will be spent on seating, screening and shelter and it will help hospitality businesses towards a sustainable recovery as restrictions continue to lift. It will also have a significant impact on the wider local economy of both Waterford City and Dungarvan as other businesses will benefit from the extension to the tourism season that this will bring," Deputy Ó Cathasaigh said.

Green Party local representative for Dungarvan, Críostóir Ó Faoláin added: "The provision of outdoor dining space in Grattan Square, Dungarvan over the summer has been a huge success, providing a much-needed lifeline to businesses struggling to survive the pandemic. This additional funding will help keep customers warm and sheltered as they dine outdoors year-round, and will make Dungarvan a must visit destination this winter."