BATHING BAN: High bacteria levels found at Waterford beach
Waterford Council has released a warning to the public about bathing at a popular beach.
The temporary ban is in place at Kilfarrasy beach due to recent high bacteria counts, according to a Tweet from the council:
ALERT— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) September 8, 2021
Bathing is temporarily prohibited at Kilfarrassy due to recent high bacteria counts.https://t.co/i5XWMnWA59 #waterford
Waterford Live has contacted the council for further information but no other details are available at this time.
