Food contamination fears results in closure order at Waterford takeaway

A closure order has been served on a section of Johnny's Grub Hub, a fast-food restaurant in Tramore by the Food Safety Authority.

The notice was served on John Reid for the closure of the food preparation and cooking shed adjacent to a food stall situated at Pickardstown, Tramore, Co Waterford.

The food hygiene inspection report found that the walls, ceiling and floors were untreated, wooden surfaces and "cobwebs were noted on the ceiling".

It also found that there was no hand wash basin with hot and cold water running taps was not present, meaning adequate hand washing could not be implemented.

Under food safety regulations, adequate facilities are to be provided for the cleaning, disinfecting and storage of working utensils and equipment.

The inspector's report also noted that protective clothing was stained and stored unprotected in the open yard area. "Personal hygiene could not be implemented," the report added.

The shed was also located close to an open road, and the inspector's report noted that food could be contaminated from open windows and openings.

It was also noted that a wash-up sink was not on site with a supply of hot and cold water.

The oven was stored on the floor of the shed, which could also cause food contamination, the report noted.

Food stains were also noted in the refrigerator and on food preparation surfaces, which could also cause food contamination, it was stated.