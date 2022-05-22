Search

22 May 2022

Clare V Waterford: Preview and TV schedule

Clare V Waterford: Preview and TV schedule

Waterford's Stephen Bennett. PIC: Sportsfile

Tom Byrne

22 May 2022 9:00 AM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

The Waterford senior hurlers need a victory over Clare this weekend to give the Déise a chance of making the All-Ireland stages. Throw-in is at 4pm in Cusack Park on Sunday.

Liam Cahill's side suffered a disappointing defeat to Cork at Walsh Park last weekend on a scoreline of 2-22 to 1-19. 

Waterford, Cork and Tipperary are all still in the race to get the final spot for the All-Ireland stages after Limerick and Clare qualified for the Munster final.

Possible outcomes:

  • If Cork and Waterford both win, the Leesiders will take third spot as they won the head-to-head contest last Sunday.
  • If Tipperary beat Cork and Waterford win or draw, the Deise will take third spot.
  • If Tipperary beat Cork and Waterford lose, scoring difference would decide which of the trio finishes third and advances to the All-Ireland stages.

WHERE TO WATCH

The match is live on RTE One on Sunday, May 22 at 4pm.

MATCH ODDS

Waterford 4/11

Clare 5/2

Draw 10/1

