Clare V Waterford: Preview and TV schedule

Waterford's Stephen Bennett. PIC: Sportsfile
The Waterford senior hurlers need a victory over Clare this weekend to give the Déise a chance of making the All-Ireland stages. Throw-in is at 4pm in Cusack Park on Sunday.
Liam Cahill's side suffered a disappointing defeat to Cork at Walsh Park last weekend on a scoreline of 2-22 to 1-19.
Waterford, Cork and Tipperary are all still in the race to get the final spot for the All-Ireland stages after Limerick and Clare qualified for the Munster final.
Possible outcomes:
The match is live on RTE One on Sunday, May 22 at 4pm.
Waterford 4/11
Clare 5/2
Draw 10/1
Leo Varadkar TD has launched a new service with education and employment supports for refugees, those seeking asylum and migrants, and for employers building inclusive cultures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.