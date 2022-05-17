Search

Conclusion of Munster Hurling Championship to be televised simultaneously on RTÉ

The conclusion of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship will be televised simultaneously on RTÉ One and RTÉ2 on Sunday, May 22 at 4pm.

Tom Byrne

17 May 2022 3:30 PM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Waterford, Cork and Tipperary are all still in the race to get the final spot for the All-Ireland stages after Limerick and Clare qualified for the Munster final.

Possible outcomes:

  • If Cork and Waterford both win, the Leesiders will take third spot as they won the head-to-head contest last Sunday.
  • If Tipperary beat Cork and Waterford win or draw, the Deise will take third spot.
  • If Tipperary beat Cork and Waterford lose, scoring difference would decide which of the trio finishes third and advances to the All-Ireland stages.

TV Schedule below:

Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, 4pm - RTÉ One

Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 4pm - RTÉ2 (Coverage begins at 3.15pm)

