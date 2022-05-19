Waterford's Stephen Bennett named Hurling Player of the Month for March

Waterford senior player Stephen Bennett has been named Hurler of the Month for March. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford senior player Stephen Bennett has been named Hurler of the Month for March.
Congratulations to Stephen Bennett @WaterfordGAA who has been voted as March’s @PwCIreland #GAA / @gaelicplayers Hurling Player of the Month! #PwCAllstars pic.twitter.com/V7viq1b5eI— The GAA (@officialgaa) May 19, 2022
The Déise star has been a key player for Liam Cahill's side during the 2022 championship campaign so far, in particular when the forward scored 1-16 against Tipperary in the opening round of the Munster Championship.
Waterford face a crucial championship contest against Clare on Sunday, only a win would give the Déise a chance of making the All-Ireland stages.
