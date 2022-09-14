Outstanding Waterford native nominated for ‘Apprentice of the Year Award’

Apprentice of the Year Award nominee and Waterford native, Sean Veale, is set to join 26 of 187 nominees on the ‘Heroes Stage’ at World Skills Ireland, where top apprentice talent from a diverse range of Ireland’s leading industries will be celebrated at 4pm, on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022.

The 2022 World Skills Ireland event is set to feature an array of Ireland’s top apprentice talent from across the four corners of Ireland, with Sean Veale flying the flag for world-renowned company Waterford Crystal. Sean will join his fellow outstanding nominees to share his experience working as an apprentice, representing Ireland’s 24,000-strong community of apprentices.

To mark the inaugural Generation Apprenticeship national ‘Apprentice of the Year’ awards, a representative group of 27 of the 187 apprentice nominees have volunteered to speak about the exciting and diverse range of careers available in their industries and share how apprenticeships offer a great pathway to success.

In quickfire delivery on the ‘Heroes Stage’, each apprentice will be given the opportunity to share personal insight and first-hand accounts of their apprentice journey as part of a range of Ireland’s 21st-century industries, and the directions they hope to go in their careers.

Sean is well into his exciting career journey earning and learning while obtaining a top qualification, and developing 21st-century industry skills at Waterford Crystal. He will share his personal journey and experience cutting molten crystal to develop the exquisite crystal that Waterford Crystal is known for.

The apprentice showcase will provide an excellent opportunity for students, guidance counsellors, and teachers to hear from a diverse of inspirational apprentices, who will share their real-life experiences earning, learning, and developing work-ready as part of some of Ireland’s leading industries.

The 27 nominees represent outstanding talent from a number of industries including tech, transport, food, engineering, hairdressing and much more.

Nominee and Hero stage speaker, Sean Veale, of Waterford Crystal (pictured) said:

“Apprentice of the year nomination WOW! I am absolutely thrilled to receive this nomination. I am delighted to have the opportunity to acquire the skills and qualification I need, using a learning style which suits me.

“The apprenticeship programme is enabling me to carve a life for myself and to contribute to the economy. It is a real honour and to be an ambassador for diversity in learning and training because, there is always another way to make your dream a reality.”

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins, T.D. who will deliver the opening address said:

“More and more employers are choosing to recruit apprentices- and with good reason. This event will showcase apprentices with outstanding career qualities of teamwork, leadership, creativity and problem-solving, helping the organisations they work for to grow and prosper, while they themselves build a promising career.

“There are so many talented and highly skilled apprentices among the 24,000 currently training in Ireland. Now is the time to celebrate their resilience and adaptability. Now is the time to encourage more industries to choose apprenticeship as a talent pipeline, with Government support of a gender-based bursary worth €2,666 and an apprenticeship employer grant worth €2,000 per apprentice per year.”

Speaking ahead of the event Dr Mary-Liz Trant, Director, National Apprenticeship Office said:

"On the Heroes stage there will be so much variety in occupations and backgrounds among the apprentice speakers. We are thrilled to be showcasing the talent of our Irish apprentices and spotlighting the career opportunities that apprenticeships create."

The Generation Apprenticeship 'Apprentice of the Year' showcase will conclude with a historic ‘including everyone’ photograph bringing together the inaugural 187 apprentice nominees, their business, training providers and colleagues.

The national 'Apprentice of the Year Awards' ceremony is set to commence later in October of this year, to celebrate 187 outstanding apprentice nominees from across Ireland's core industries.