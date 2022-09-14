WATERFORD WEATHER: Mainly dry today with some cloud and fog patches possible
Another dry day today. Some low cloud, mist and fog patches to start. This clearing to give some sunny spells. Light to moderate northwest winds with highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.
Tonight will continue dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Light northwest winds, and lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.
Cloudy☁️ this morning with some mist/fog patches️, spots of drizzle️ in the north & some sunny spells️ in southern areas.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 14, 2022
A largely dry day will follow for most, with variable cloud & a few light showers️ on the north coast.
Highs️ of 14 to 18°C in moderate NW breezes. pic.twitter.com/mk96Eak41p
Pollen Forecast
Low
