Stop and go system in Waterford for road resurfacing

A stop and go system will be in place in the centre of Waterford city for the next five days.
Resurfacing works at The Glen/Ballybricken will begin on Wednesday, September 15 until Monday, September 20.
A stop/go system and local diversions will be in place for those days.
A notice has been issued by Waterford City and Co Council advising motorists of the works.
