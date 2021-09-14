Plans underway for replacement of Waterford playground equipment
Plans are underway for the replacement of equipment at a Waterford playground.
Waterford City and County Council published a tender inviting the services of a contractor for the design, supply and installation of the equipment at Lismore Playground.
Tender: Waterford City and County Council— Ireland Ticker (@IrelandTicker) September 13, 2021
WCCC21/449 Design, Supply Replacement of existing equipment and Installation of new equipment at Lismore Playground, Lismore, Co. Waterfordhttps://t.co/vSMPFnS8By
Works will include the removal of existing equipment, disposal and civil works, and the installation of sandboxes, bleachers and climbing apparatus.
The deadline for responses is September 21st and those interested are recommended to familiarise themselves with the playground prior to pricing the tender.
