14/09/2021

Plans underway for replacement of Waterford playground equipment

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Plans are underway for the replacement of equipment at a Waterford playground. 

Waterford City and County Council published a tender inviting the services of a contractor for the design, supply and installation of the equipment at Lismore Playground. 

Works will include the removal of existing equipment, disposal and civil works, and the installation of sandboxes, bleachers and climbing apparatus. 

The deadline for responses is September 21st and those interested are recommended to familiarise themselves with the playground prior to pricing the tender.  

