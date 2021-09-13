Waterford homeowners asked to rent spare rooms to students

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) are encouraging local residents to rent out spare rooms to students struggling to get accommodation elsewhere.

Many students are unable to find a place to live at present due to a nationwide shortage.

WIT Novus Accommodation Manager, Derek Delaney, spoke about the issue and explained that not only would those interested be helping out a student, there are real benefits for homeowners as well.

He said, "We want to get the message out to people that who may not have considered renting out their spare room that they could be helping someone out by doing so –and there is a financial benefit. People can earn up to €14,000 a year tax free by renting out rooms in a home ‘rent-a-room relief’, so there is a huge opportunity for anybody whether they have a number of bedrooms or one spare bedroom.

“It is free to advertise using the witstudentpad.ie website, developed in conjunction with WIT Novus. We understand not everybody who has a spare room is tech savvy, so if you can’t get a friend or family member to help you, we have set up a phone line to take details of rooms available. If you have a room to rent and can’t use the internet phone us on 087 – 0628322.”

He said a door-to-door leaflet drop is underway to encourage people to take students in under their roof.

According to WLR, WITSU President Rachel McCartney spoke to the Irish Times about the issue and said some students have had to resort to staying in a hotel.

First years start college on September 22nd, with other students having started on September 8th.