What's happening in Waterford this St Patrick's Day

A fantastic three day festival will take place in Waterford this year to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

From March 17 to 19, Waterford will go for green with events running all over the city.

The parade will return for the first time since 2019 with the theme - Waterford, Ireland's Best Place to Live.

Grand Marshall Finn Ryan, who you'll remember from the Late Late Toy Show when he rang the bell to herald the end of his cancer treatment, will lead the parade through the streets of the city at 1pm.

The parade will start at 1pm, with entries gathering at the Bridge Street end of the Quay. The parade begins at the Waterford Bus Station and will proceed along the Quay, past the Clock Tower and the Plaza, moving around to the Mall. Those who are unable to attend can view a livestream.

Music, entertainment and culture will also fill the streets across the three days with a festival fairground that will take place in John Roberts Square.

On Friday March 18, there will be a trail of music, dance and entertainment from John Roberts Square to O'Connell Street to the Plaza Festival Stage.

Live performances from local acts such as Celtic Rock Stars, Brass and Co. and Intonations Choir will adorn the streets along with many more acts.

More music will continue on Saturday March 19 at the Plaza Festival Stage with community group performances Rookie Thomson, Thin as Lizzy and Three for the Road.

Elsewhere at the Applemarket, Mad Ferrit and an Oasis tribute band will perform ahead of a fireworks display at 9pm on the Quay.

Sunday will have a more relaxed vibe with the Phil Collins Trio Jazz concert that will take place in Constitution Square from 1pm.

The following roads will be closed in Waterford City from 11am until 5pm on Thursday March 17:

R680 – Merchants Quay

R680 – Meagher’s Quay

R680 – Coal Quay

R680 – Custom House Quay

R680 – Parade Quay

R680 – The Mall

R680 – Parnell Street

R708 – Catherine Street

L90025 – Colbeck Street

L5530 – Lady Lane (from its junction with Bakehouse lane to Colbeck Street)

L55302 — St Francis Place

L90024 – Bank Lane

L90307 – Beau Street

L90023 – Mall Lane

R683 – Lombard Street (from its Junction with Rose Lane to The Mall)

L90022 – Adelpi Quay –(from its junction with Rose Lane to Parade Quay)

L90021 – Bailey’s New Street

L90020 – Greyfriars

L90019 – Coffee House Lane

L90018 – Henrietta Street

L90017 – Keyser Street

L5534 – Exchange Street

L5535 – Conduit Lane

L91091 – Barronstrand Street

L5501 – Gladstone Street

L1502 – O’Connell Street

L15021 – Thomas Hill (from its junction with Meeting House Lane to O’Connell Street)

L5506 – Vulcan Street

L5505 – Thomas Street

L1503 – The Glen (Road No. 1)

L15033 – The Glen (Road No. 3)

The R680 – Quay from Gladstone St Roundabout to Keizer St. Roundabout and R680 – The Mall from junction of Lombard St to Parade Quay will also be closed to facilitate a fireworks display on March 19th from 8.45pm to 9.15pm.

Diversions that will be in place:

Travelling East on R680 Cork Road:

All traffic for M9, N25 and N24 via Rice Bridge shall be diverted at Cork Road Roundabout and directed to Rice Bridge via R686.

Traffic for Tramore, Waterford Airport, University Hospital Waterford or Williamstown/ Dunmore Road area shall use the Inner Ring Road and are unaffected.

Travelling West on R680 Rice Bridge:

The left lane shall be on Rice Bridge shall be closed and all traffic shall be diverted via R686 to R680 Cork Road at the Cork Road Roundabout. All Traffic shall then use normal routes.

Other Routes:

Travelling to Rice Bridge from Tramore, Waterford Airport, University Hospital Waterford or Williamstown/Dunmore Road area shall be diverted via R709 Inner Ring Road to Cork Road Roundabout and the detour via R686.

Parking:

Parking within the main Quay car parks will be available until approximately 1 hour before the parade Commences at 1pm and will be reopened 30 minutes after the all clear is called by Event Control. All on-street car parking on the closed roads will be removed 24hours before the parade begins. All other city car parks will be unaffected.

The parade in Tramore will kick off at 1.30pm from the Cannon's field Car Park with this year's Grand Marshall James Power from Stage Mad Theatre with the theme 'Being Together Again'.

The parade will proceed across the Summerhill Junction onto the Old Waterford Road, onto the Racecourse Roundabout, the GAA roundabout and then onto the Waterford road finishing at the former Railway Station Building.

There will also be music at the Cannon's Field at the start of the parade as well as at the Racecourse and the Railway Station.

The amusements will also re-open for the Spring/Summer season.

Road closures in Tramore:

Main Street (L4116) closed to traffic from 12:30-3pm

Lower Branch Road L4162 closed to traffic from 1:45-3pm

Peters Street L41163 closed to traffic

Turkey Road L4162 closed to traffic from 1:45-3pm.

Tivolli Terrace L4162 closed to traffic for duration of Parade

Local Access only to Priest Rd R682. Please note that full access to Supervalu customers in Tramore will be maintained throughout via Church Rd/ Priests Rd.

All roads except Tivolli Terrace L4162 will be opened to vehicular traffic as soon as possible.

The parade in Portlaw will start at 12pm at St Patrick's Church car park with Mr Fred Laffan, the founding member of Portlaw Musical Society as Grand Marshall.

The parade will be up Queen St, down Brown St and at the entrance to the square.

At 12.30pm local Irish dancers will give a short performance followed by a speech from Cllr John O'Leary at 12.35pm.

At 12:40pm ‘The Walter Murphy (Mount Bolton) Memorial Shield’ will be awarded in recognition of the support that Walter and the Murphy family have given to the parade since 2015.

Cllr John O’Leary, Fred Laffan and Niamh Doherty will select the best turned out group and they will be awarded the shield until next year’s parade.

For more details and information about the festivals, livestream of the parade, and more click here.