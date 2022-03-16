New sights an attractions join ranks of Visit Waterford initiative

With a busy summer on the cards, Waterford’s tourism and hospitality industry is getting set to welcome visitors both new and old across the city and county. With preparations well and truly underway, www.visitwaterford.com, the representative body that promotes Waterford city and county to the domestic and international tourism markets has announced its new members.

Its new members will join an existing group of stakeholders across Waterford’s tourism industry, collectively playing a part in the promotion of Waterford as a premium tourism destination in the South East.

Visit Waterford’s latest members to join include Christ Church Cathedral in Waterford City. Known as Ireland’s oldest Cathedral, it is one of the architectural gems of Waterford. A marriage historical note is that of Strongbow and Aoife which changed the course of history. Christ Church is home to many cultural events and concerts throughout the year and plays an important part in Waterford City’s tourism offering both locally and internationally.

Also joining Visit Waterford is Waterford Camino Tours which offers three, five, and seven-day Camino tours. Expert guides accompany each Camino tour across mountain trails, cliff walks, and more along Ireland’s Ancient East while also enjoying music and the very best of local cuisine.

Renowned for showcasing the very best of Irish music, song, and dance, The Booley House in Lismore joins Visit Waterford, home to the hugely popular ‘The Booley House Show’. Resident Seanachai James Lenan is a well-known personality and All-Ireland winner in his field. Their musicians include nationally renowned artists creating a truly unique experience.

The Majestic Hotel in Tramore also becomes one of the latest members to join Visit Waterford. Overlooking Tramore Bay, the 4-star Majestic Hotel provides luxury accommodation just a short stroll from Tramore beach.

Commenting on the announcement of Visit Waterford’s new members, David McCoy, Chairman of Visit Waterford said ‘We are delighted to welcome our new members to Visit Waterford as we continue to build upon the long-term strategic development of tourism in Waterford City and County. Waterford, and of course Ireland’s Ancient East has so much to offer tourists all year round and it’s important that we showcase the fantastic destination that it is.”

