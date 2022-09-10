Search

10 Sept 2022

ALERT: Weather warning forces early end to Waterford's Harvest Festival

ALERT: Weather warning forces early end to Waterford's Harvest Festival

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Sept 2022 3:39 PM

An orange weather warning has forced the Harvest Festival in Waterford city to an end a day early.

The Harvest Festival will now end at 8pm this evening, Saturday, instead of Sunday, September 11th.

The official weather warning is in place for Cork and Waterford from 3am Sunday to 3am Monday with persistent heavy rain forecast along with a risk of disruption due to isolated thunderstorms and localized flooding.

Met Eireann issues Status Orange warning for Waterford


 
Commenting on the news Festival Co-Director Shona Dubois said: “We have to admit, we are devastated to have to cancel Sunday’s events, we have however decided to remain open late this evening until 8 pm and we would like to encourage everyone who was planning to visit the festival tomorrow to join us in Waterford this afternoon and soak up all of the festival fun and atmosphere.”
 
The Harvest Festival is being supported by Waterford City and County Council and organised by GIY who are bringing sustainability right to the heart of the festivities, showcasing Waterford’s rich food heritage through a series of Food Done Right food talks, the Taste Waterford Kitchen stage which is offering a selection of cookery demos plus the Harvest Festival Market showcasing producers from within 100 miles of Waterford and over 50% of producers in the market originating from Waterford too.

In the vast Junior GIYer’s area which takes over Broad Street families will enjoy learning how to grow food through the seasons with Muireann Ní Chíobháin co-author of the GIY Know it Allmanac. There is seed sowing, bug bingo, a Waste Warrior Workshop from Food Cloud, and the Nore Valley Mobile Farm is in the vicinity.
 
The live music stage is filled all day long with bands and artists and at Bailey’s New Street this evening there is a not to be missed gig with the Back Road Smokers Club.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media