ALERT: Weather warning forces early end to Waterford's Harvest Festival

An orange weather warning has forced the Harvest Festival in Waterford city to an end a day early.

The Harvest Festival will now end at 8pm this evening, Saturday, instead of Sunday, September 11th.

The official weather warning is in place for Cork and Waterford from 3am Sunday to 3am Monday with persistent heavy rain forecast along with a risk of disruption due to isolated thunderstorms and localized flooding.

Commenting on the news Festival Co-Director Shona Dubois said: “We have to admit, we are devastated to have to cancel Sunday’s events, we have however decided to remain open late this evening until 8 pm and we would like to encourage everyone who was planning to visit the festival tomorrow to join us in Waterford this afternoon and soak up all of the festival fun and atmosphere.”The Harvest Festival is being supported by Waterford City and County Council and organised by GIY who are bringing sustainability right to the heart of the festivities, showcasing Waterford’s rich food heritage through a series of Food Done Right food talks, the Taste Waterford Kitchen stage which is offering a selection of cookery demos plus the Harvest Festival Market showcasing producers from within 100 miles of Waterford and over 50% of producers in the market originating from Waterford too.

In the vast Junior GIYer’s area which takes over Broad Street families will enjoy learning how to grow food through the seasons with Muireann Ní Chíobháin co-author of the GIY Know it Allmanac. There is seed sowing, bug bingo, a Waste Warrior Workshop from Food Cloud, and the Nore Valley Mobile Farm is in the vicinity.



The live music stage is filled all day long with bands and artists and at Bailey’s New Street this evening there is a not to be missed gig with the Back Road Smokers Club.