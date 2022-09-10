Met Eireann issues Status Orange warning for Waterford

An orange weather warning has been issued for Waterford with heavy rain and thunderstorms for Sunday night.
Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for persistent heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms will cause disruption and localised flooding affecting Waterford and Cork.
It will come into force at 3am on Sunday and remain in place until 3am Monday.
⚠️Status Orange Rain Warning ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 10, 2022
For Co. Cork & Co. Waterford
03:00 Sunday 11/09 - 03:00 Monday 12/09
Persistent heavy rain will push across the country. There is a risk of disruption due to
⛈️Isolated thunderstorms
Localised flooding
