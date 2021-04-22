Here's the line-up for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

In the last of two compilation shows of highlights from the recent series, featuring on Friday night's show will be stars including Tom Cruise, Rebel Wilson, Regé-Jean Page, Rosamund Pike, Sir Tom Jones, Keeley Hawes, Ian Wright, Sienna Miller, Sam Neill and Kate Winslet.

Funnyman Alan Carr, Felicity Kendal, Adrian Lester, Amy Poehler, Daniel Kaluuya, Jennifer Garner, Stanley Tucci, Cush Jumbo, Liam Neeson, Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Orlando Bloom and many more will all feature in Friday night's show.

Catch the Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, April 23 at 10.45pm.