Another Waterford St. Patrick's Day parade falls victim to the coronavirus

Another Waterford St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled over the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The 12th annual Cappoquin parade has been cancelled after "careful consideration," the organising committee has announced.

"We really appreciate all the volunteer help and support we get every year, but at this stage our main priority is to safeguard public health. We want to apologise to participants who put so much into the parade every year, but we will be back next year with a bigger and better event," a statement from the committee said.

Dungarvan's St. Patrick's Day parade has also been cancelled.

There are now 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.