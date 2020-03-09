'Real isolation concerns' at Waterford schools after confirmed coronavirus cases across Ireland

A Waterford TD is calling on the HSE to provide more clarity regarding isolation after the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Ireland.

There are now 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, and Waterford TD Mary Butler says there is “a real concern” in some schools and colleges about the current isolation guidelines.

“More clarity is required on self-isolation and on whether the school has the authority to request self-isolation. If a student has been on holiday in one of the affected areas, clear guidelines are required to prevent panic or confusion,” Deputy Butler tells WaterfordLive.ie.

She is also calling on the Government to introduce measures to ensure that elderly people are kept up-to-date on all the latest news on the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ireland.

The Fianna Fail spokesperson on older people Mary Butler raised the issue in the Dáil last week when TDs spoke on the coronavirus outbreak.

“All the medical experts agree that older people will be at a higher risk from complications if they become infected with the virus,” Deputy Butler tells WaterfordLive.ie.

“Therefore, it’s extremely important that they have access to the most up-to-date information about it. The HSE website is the best source of information. However, not all older people have access to the internet.”

Deputy Butler says she has been contacted by some people worried that they are not getting enough information. “It’s imperative that through community care, public health nurses and GPs that the correct information is being communicated to older people. This will help avoid any unnecessary panic and misinformation. As we are currently in the containment phase of this virus, clear, clinically-based information is essential,” she says.

“I met with the chief executive of Alone last week to discuss what could be done and I welcome the fact that the charity has launched a support line - 0818 222 024 -which will be open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday. This is being run in collaboration with the Department of Health and is in addition to the HSE’s own helpline, which is 1850 24 1850.”